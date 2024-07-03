OBITUARY: Phyllis Hamilton

Proverbs 31:29 Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.

Our loving mom, grandmother (Granny, Gran), and great grandmother (Granny, Gigi), Phyllis Hamilton, 89, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Phyllis was born on November 30, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA to William (Bill) E. Ruthrauff and Elsie Haas Ruthrauff. She made Tennessee her home for the last 53 years raising her 6 kids and lovingly watching her family grow. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elsie Ruthrauff, brother Raymond (Ray) Ruthrauff, and granddaughter Brittany Erwin.

Phyllis is survived by her children Cathy (Jim) Haubenreich, Pam (Warren) Henson, Eric (Shems) Hamilton, David (Kim) Hamilton, Sue (Kevin) Erwin, Gregg (Sonya) Hamilton. Grandchildren Kristin (Aaron) Campbell, Jeff (Annie) Haubenreich, Robert (Lindsey) Haubenreich, David Paul (Jessica) Haubenreich, Joel (Andie) Haubenreich, Julie Jackson, Eric (Johnell) Jackson, Katie Jackson, Kyle (Mary) Jackson, Zaid Hamilton, Asher Hamilton, Mira (Elijah) Wolf, Matthew Hamilton, Sarah Hamilton, Chris (Jenny) Erwin, Megan Hamilton (Chris Boner), Madeline Hamilton, and 30 great grandchildren.

There will be a private ceremony with the family soon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to:

World Christian Broadcasting: www.worldchristian.org

Potter Children’s Home: www.potterministries.org

Alive Hospice: www.alivehospice.org

The family of Phyllis Hamilton would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Willow Springs Assisted Living for their daily love and care and to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro for the compassionate care given as she journeyed home.

Spring Hill Memorial

More Obituaries Here!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email