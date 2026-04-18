Whataburger Celebrates Teachers with Free Breakfast on May 7, 2026

Whataburger is honoring educators nationwide during National Teacher Appreciation Week 2026 with a free breakfast offer and sixty $1,000 classroom grants through its Feeding Student Success program. Teachers and school staff can enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast on Thursday, May 7, 2026, while nominations for the WhataTeacher grant program are open through Wednesday, April 24, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

When is Whataburger’s Free Teacher Appreciation Breakfast?

Whataburger is hosting a free breakfast for teachers and school staff on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. at participating locations. Educators must present a valid school ID to receive their complimentary meal.

What Breakfast Items Are Included in the Teacher Appreciation Offer?

Eligible teachers and school staff can choose from the following menu items:

Breakfast on a Bun

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Taquito

The free breakfast is available for dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru orders at participating Whataburger locations.

What is Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success Program?

Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success program is a nationwide initiative awarding sixty $1,000 classroom grants to exceptional educators across the country. Selected teachers receive the monetary grant along with exclusive WhataTeacher branded gear, with winners celebrated in person at their schools by Whataburger team members.

How Can I Nominate a Teacher for the WhataTeacher Grant?

Nominations for the 2026 WhataTeacher program can be submitted through the 2026 WhataTeacher Nomination Vote Here! link. The program recognizes educators who are making a lasting impact on their campus or district through innovative teaching, student support, or community engagement.

When is the Deadline to Nominate a Teacher?

The deadline to submit WhataTeacher nominations is Wednesday, April 24, 2026. Community members, parents, students, and fellow educators are encouraged to nominate inspiring teachers before the cutoff date.

What Do WhataTeacher Grant Winners Receive?

Selected WhataTeacher grant recipients receive a $1,000 classroom grant to support educational needs and initiatives, along with exclusive branded WhataTeacher gifts. Winners are surprised and celebrated on-site at their schools by Whataburger representatives.

Where Can Teachers Find Participating Whataburger Locations?

Teachers can visit whataburger.com or use the Whataburger app to locate participating restaurants offering the free breakfast on May 7, 2026. The promotion is available at Whataburger locations across the company’s operating footprint.

Source: Whataburger