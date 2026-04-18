4/18/26: Overcast with a Daytime High of 76; Expect Heavy Rain Today with Light Drizzle Tonight, Low of 48.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 64°F with winds from the east at 4.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 76.6°F, with winds increasing throughout the day, potentially gusting up to 19.1 mph. There is a 56% chance of rain, with an estimated total precipitation of 0.45 in, including periods of heavy rain.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 47.5°F with continued breezy conditions, as winds may reach speeds up to 16.4 mph. There is a 42% chance of light drizzle later in the evening. Residents should prepare for variable conditions throughout the day and night.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 47°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 56% chance · 0.45 in Now 64°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:10am Sunset 7:23pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 77°F 47°F Rain: heavy Sunday 63°F 42°F Overcast Monday 70°F 44°F Clear sky Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 56°F Partly cloudy Friday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: light

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