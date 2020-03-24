Amid concerns of coronavirus COVID-19, Williamson County Schools (WCS) will be closed through Friday, April 24, 2020

A statement from WCS is below:

During a news conference March 24, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that he was requesting all public schools in the State to remain closed through Friday, April 24, 2020.

To honor his request Williamson County Schools will be closed through April 24.

Please read Superintendent Golden’s letter to learn more about resources teachers and staff have been preparing for students and what families can expect while students and staff are away from our school buildings.

WCS Families,

I hope you and your children have had a chance to review some of the online grade level and course content resources available through ClassLink that we told you about Friday. As a reminder, our webpage describing the resources, password help and a link to ClassLink is at https://www.wcs.edu/student- resources/, and our technology coaches continue to help those of you who need your child’s user name and password.

Teacher teams and curriculum specialists are working to provide additional instructional resource materials in the coming days. That content will begin to be posted Thursday afternoon. This material will be both grade level and content specific, with resources and work your children may do at their grade level, including specific content for high school courses. Our special education staff has also been working on helping make resources accessible for students with disabilities.

The elementary content that will be shared later this week will be available in pdf form on our website that you can print at home, or it will be available in a paper version. Elementary schools will offer curbside pickup for those of you who need the paper version. Your principals will share their pickup schedules with you later this week.

Each course taught at the secondary level will have a Google Site created with specific resources listed by standards for that course. The first set of Google Sites will be released by the end of the day on Thursday. Teachers of each course from every school are working together this week with our district curriculum specialists to create these shared sites, utilizing all resources and experience of teachers in each school around the district. Secondary school principals will communicate with their communities on how to request printed copies of resources as the materials are released.

For students who don’t have at least one available device at home to access the internet, our Technology Department is preparing Chromebooks for curbside pickup at multiple locations. More information on the days, times and process will be shared later tomorrow, with this Thursday being the start of the pickup schedule.

We look forward to our continued work with you providing lessons while your children are at home. If you have questions, email your child’s teacher. Counselors, social workers, and other professionals will also continue their work serving students. Your child’s principal will also be sharing information with you from time to time and may be a resource to connect you with WCS services.

Thank you for your continued support as we all go through this unprecedented time.

Jason Golden

Superintendent

Williamson County Schools