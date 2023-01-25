WCS Recognizes January Bus Drivers of the Month

From WCS InFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Amy Heard - Bus Driver of the Month
Amy Heard - Bus Driver of the Month

It’s time to celebrate the Sonic Drive-In Bus Drivers of the Month for January. The district recognized the winners on January 24 at the Berry Farms Sonic Drive-In in Franklin.

Donna Coleman – Bus Driver of the Month

This month’s honorees include Charles Cline, Donna Coleman, Dawn Moses, Amy Heard, Martha Groves and Lynn Bennett. Each driver received a free meal, a certificate and a gift card to Sonic Drive-In.

Do you know a bus driver you’d like to celebrate? Nominate them as Bus Driver of the Month by filling out a form on the WCS website. Each month, the WCS Transportation Department supervisor and assistant supervisor will select the bus drivers to recognize.

