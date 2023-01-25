Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 23, 2023

From: Jeff Price

THIS IS THE FIFTH POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 120 1 2 CLEVELAND 106 2 3 BRADLEY CENTRAL 98 3 4 FATHER RYAN 83 4 5 SUMMIT 78 5 6 MBA 67 7 7 WILSON CENTRAL 61 6 8 DOBYNS-BENNETT 49 8 9 BRENTWOOD 30 8 10 BLACKMAN 27 8 11 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 23 11 12 (tie) LAKEWAY/ NOLENSVILLE 12 12 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE, OAKLAND, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN