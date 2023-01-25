Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 23, 2023

THIS IS THE FIFTH POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 120 1
2 CLEVELAND 106 2
3 BRADLEY CENTRAL 98 3
4 FATHER RYAN 83 4
5 SUMMIT 78 5
6 MBA 67 7
7 WILSON CENTRAL 61 6
8 DOBYNS-BENNETT 49 8
9 BRENTWOOD 30 8
10 BLACKMAN 27 8
11 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 23 11
12 (tie) LAKEWAY/

NOLENSVILLE

 12 12

NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE, OAKLAND, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN

