Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 23, 2023

From: Jeff Price
THIS IS THE FIFTH POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|120
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|106
|2
|3
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|98
|3
|4
|FATHER RYAN
|83
|4
|5
|SUMMIT
|78
|5
|6
|MBA
|67
|7
|7
|WILSON CENTRAL
|61
|6
|8
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|49
|8
|9
|BRENTWOOD
|30
|8
|10
|BLACKMAN
|27
|8
|11
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|23
|11
|12 (tie)
|LAKEWAY/
NOLENSVILLE
|12
|12
NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE, OAKLAND, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN