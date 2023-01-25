Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 24, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Nashville’s Top Most Wanted

Anthony D. Spicer Jr.

DOB: 5/5/1996

Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2

Last seen in Unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

2. Angel Gonzalez

DOB: 8/10/1985

Wanted for Rape of a Child x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 x2

Last seen in Madison

3. Ricky Johnson

DOB: 4/18/1984

Wanted for Homicide- Criminal

Last seen unknown

4. Keesean T. Campbell

DOB: 12/30/1998

Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property

Last seen in Hermitage

5. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

DOB: 5/19/1994

Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Last seen in East Nashville.

6. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

DOB: 5/11/1998

Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest and 6 additional warrants

Last seen in East Nashville.

7. George Carter III

DOB: 2/12/1976

Wanted for Robbery- Especially Aggravated, Weapon- Felon in Possession of a firearm

Last seen unknown

8. Jose Damaso- Hernandez

DOB: 1/1/1997

Wanted for Vehicular Homicide x2, Aggravated Child Abuse x2, Vehicle Assault and Possession w/ Int- Cocaine

Last seen in South Nashville

9. Timothy Stanfield

DOB: 10/4/1966

Wanted for Rape- Force or Coercion x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery

Last Seen Unknown

10. Joe De Leon

DOB: 6/9/2001

Wanted for Homicide- Criminal

Last seen unknown

If arrested please notify Officer Corteze Armstrong (corteze.armstrong@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.