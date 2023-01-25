Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 24, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

1. Anthony D. Spicer Jr.
DOB: 5/5/1996
Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2
Last seen in Unknown.

2. Angel Gonzalez
DOB: 8/10/1985
Wanted for Rape of a Child x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 x2
Last seen in Madison

3. Ricky Johnson
DOB: 4/18/1984
Wanted for Homicide- Criminal
Last seen unknown

4. Keesean T. Campbell
DOB: 12/30/1998
Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property
Last seen in Hermitage

5. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales
DOB: 5/19/1994
Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.
Last seen in East Nashville.

6. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe
DOB: 5/11/1998
Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest and 6 additional warrants
Last seen in East Nashville.

7. George Carter III
DOB: 2/12/1976
Wanted for Robbery- Especially Aggravated, Weapon- Felon in Possession of a firearm
Last seen unknown

8. Jose Damaso- Hernandez
DOB: 1/1/1997
Wanted for Vehicular Homicide x2, Aggravated Child Abuse x2, Vehicle Assault and Possession w/ Int- Cocaine
Last seen in South Nashville

9. Timothy Stanfield
DOB: 10/4/1966
Wanted for Rape- Force or Coercion x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery
Last Seen Unknown

10. Joe De Leon
DOB: 6/9/2001
Wanted for Homicide- Criminal
Last seen unknown

If arrested please notify Officer Corteze Armstrong (corteze.armstrong@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.

