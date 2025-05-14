WCS High School Students Compete in Special Olympics

Students from high schools around the county gathered at Summit High on Wednesday, May 7, to participate in the Special Olympics.

The athletes competed in various categories, including a 100-meter run, long jump, softball throw, and more.

The Special Olympics was founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who was inspired by her sister Rosemary Kennedy, who had intellectual disabilities. The first International Special Olympics Games were held at Soldier Field in Chicago, with 1,000 athletes from the United States and Canada competing in track and field and swimming.

More Photos Here!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email