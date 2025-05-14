OBITUARY: Bradford Holmes “Ford” Brewer

Bradford Holmes Brewer was born on Sept. 27, 1999, to Holly (née West) and Gordon Brewer of Nashville, TN. Ford passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2025, from an accidental head injury. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Katharine “Keiko” (née Lane) and Richard “Dick” Brewer of Chattanooga, TN; Uncle Dowe Bynum of Birmingham, AL; and cousin Matthew Brewer of Nashville.

A scholar of life with an inquisitive, observant, and creative soul, Ford entered this world thirsting for understanding. His lifelong love of reading and writing started in infancy as he would patiently listen to the stories his parents read. Ford eventually recited these stories, acted them out in imaginative play, and became a voracious reader.

At three and four years old, Ford wore a cape every day, proudly assuming his alter ego, Batman, whom he conjured from books. In October 2004, he received his greatest blessing, baby sister Katherine Maree (“Kate Maree”), and at once he became a true Superhero. Ford and Kate Maree shared an enduring love and respect as they reveled in each other’s joys and supported each other in every endeavor. Ford’s loyalty, resilience, and unbounded curiosity made him a Superhero to his sister, his parents, and all who were touched by his strength.

Ford attended Oak Hill School and Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville and was a Haslam Honors/Peyton Manning Scholar graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, where he graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in English (Creative Writing) and Philosophy minor. He was a Closing Coordinator at Reno & Cavanaugh PLLC in Nashville with plans to attend law school in the fall. Though his academic focus was English and philosophy, he was drawn to all manner of writings, including historical texts, poetry, ancient and modern literature, comparative government, and daily Bible readings, while constantly amazing everyone with his musical genius and adept movie recall.

Ford’s desire to have a deeper understanding of the world around and within us made him a fascinating conversationalist. He was an active listener, engaging people rather than talking at them. Discussions around the dinner table, including those that turned to debate, are favorite family memories because Ford’s passion for growth and learning was fueled by his search for truth.

Extending beyond his academic endeavors, Ford could wield an axe to wood as easily as a pen to paper and marveled at God’s creation, whether hiking in the mountains, grilling, or reading his favorite real book. Ford’s favorite vacation was visiting family, going to Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Birmingham to be with his cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Known as one of the “Big Boys” in the West family as the fourth of six consecutive male cousins, and a gentle giant to his younger cousins, Ford was a joke-telling, basketball-playing, fort-building, weight (or cousin) -lifting force of nature. He loved his family and his deep and wide circle of friends, and each of us loved and loves him so well.

Ford is survived by his parents and sister; his maternal grandparents, Katherine (née Young) and Burton West of Knoxville; and a plethora of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will begin at 10am on Friday, May 16, at Brentwood United Methodist Church, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11am. Honorary pallbearers are the Montgomery Bell Academy Class of 2018.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and the English Department at Montgomery Bell Academy in memory of Ford Brewer.

