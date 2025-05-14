WCS Celebrates Arts During 2025 Fine Arts Showcase

Williamson County Schools honored some of its most talented students in the areas of dance, music, theater and visual arts at the 2025 WCS Fine Arts Showcase.
Students and their families gathered at The Factory in Franklin on May 6 for an evening of celebration. All the semifinalists were recognized onstage, and the finalists treated the audience with 18 performances throughout the night.
Congratulations to all the finalists and semi-finalists who were recognized at this year’s event.
Finalists
- Luka Hernandez Palmer, Ravenwood High
- Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High
- Sophia McLemore, Franklin High
- Emily Derrick, Summit High
- Ava Briley, Brentwood High
- Ashley Grace Vasquez, Nolensville High
- Lia Lin, Ravenwood High
- Whitney Reamer, Nolensville High
- Jack O’Dell, Ravenwood High
- Kylie Rasmussen, Centennial High
- Hannah Sherrod, Brentwood High
- Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High
- Kerry Somers, Brentwood High
- Ethan Oh, Nolensville High
- Lizzie Rowan, Ravenwood High
- Leonardo Bai, Brentwood High
- Helen Corey, Brentwood High
- Emily Motz, Nolensville High
- Emme Rueff, Fairview High
Semifinalists
Band
- Helen Corey, Brentwood High
- Mary Johnston, Page High
- Brayden Jones, Centennial High
- Leonardo Bai, Brentwood High
- Santiago Adams, Franklin High
- Hannah Hollings, Brentwood High
- Aaron Back, Brentwood High
- Davis Kidder, Fairview High
- Devin Liu, Ravenwood High
- Lydia Smith, Franklin High
- Halle Hollings, Brentwood High
- Katie Sha, Nolensville High
Choir-Classical
- David Fik, Nolensville High
- Melissa Hoggard, Summit High
- Lizzie Rowan, Ravenwood High
- Ashley Vasquez, Nolensville High
- Koena Mukherjee, Ravenwood High
- Katie Price, Brentwood High
- Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High
- James Robison, Brentwood High
Choir-Modern
- Andie Butler, Brentwood High
- Sophia Fulk, Summit High
- Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High
- Jack O’Dell, Ravenwood High
- Emma Cleary, Centennial High
- Taylor Deans, Brentwood High
- Kayla Hanslow, Nolesville High
- Kendra Patton, Ravenwood High
- Riley Barrett, Summit High
- Caroline Cochran, Nolensville High
- Skylar Goodfriend, Ravenwood High
- Hailey Grant, Nolensville High
- Sabrina Cherry, Nolensville High
- Conrad Johnson, Summit High
- Vanessa Kanagasundram, Ravenwood High
- Emery Meade, Independence High
Commercial Music
- Hannah Sherrod, Brentwood High
- Ava Briley, Brentwood High
Dance
- Sophia McLemore, Franklin High
- Arden Scheetz, Franklin High
- Stella Bechtel, Summit High
Orchestra
- Henry DeVore, Page High
- Luka Hernandez Palmer, Ravenwood High
- Mark Mataj, Centennial High
- Ethan Oh, Nolensville High
- Emilene Boshears, Centennial High
- Greta Fox, Summit High
- Chibusonma Nwanso, Ravenwood High
- Claire Kwon, Ravenwood High
- Kirk Mulkey, Independence High
- Bertha Garcia Del Rio, Summit High
- Ava Price, Centennial High
- Sammy Ranabhat, Page High
Theater-Monologue
- Emily Motz, Nolensville High
- Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High
- Charlotte Ann Bennett, Centennial High
- Ashley Dengate, Ravenwood High
- Elia Pyper, Nolensville High
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Ben Allen, Independence High
- Eliana Kaplan, Nolensville High
- Celete Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Jovirose Taddeo, Summit High
- Lincoln Josselyn, Franklin High
Theater-Musical
- Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High
- Whitney Reamer, Nolensville High
- Emme Rueff, Fairview High
- Sarah Smith, Ravenwood High
- Kaydence Arora, Summit High
- Vismaya Channappa, Page High
- Jackie Jackson, Franklin High
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Jessie Bray, Page High
- Montgomery Cate Hamburg, Brentwood High
- Grace Hamilton, Brentwood High
- Cody Mayes, Summit High
- Emma Baez, Page High
- Francesco Giordano, Nolensville High
- Meredith Hollins, Independence High
- Olivia Russell, Centennial High
Theater-Technical
- Rosi Mobley, Fairview High
- Kylie Rasmussen, Centennial High
- Harune Smith, Centennial High
- Kerry Somers, Brentwood High
- Callie Costantine, Brentwood High
- Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High
- Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High
- Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High
- Will Brown, Nolensville High
- Jackson Ives, Centennial High
Visual Arts
- Evangeline Armstrong, Nolensville High
- Emily Derrick, Summit High
- Callie Earls, Nolensville High
- Lia Lin, Ravenwood High
- Maddy Kate Delaplain, Summit High
- Owen Miller, Brentwood High
- Anna Schreiber, Summit High
- Mason Yu, Brentwood High
- Morgan Block, Ravenwood High
- Adilynn Chesnut, Nolensville High
- Lauren Tappel, Nolensville High
- Corinne Weller, Independence High
- Abbigail Dickerson, Nolensville High
- Amber Odziana, Independence High
- Dakyo Yi, Brentwood High
- Clair Yum, Nolensville High
