WCS Celebrates Arts During 2025 Fine Arts Showcase



Williamson County Schools honored some of its most talented students in the areas of dance, music, theater and visual arts at the 2025 WCS Fine Arts Showcase.

Students and their families gathered at The Factory in Franklin on May 6 for an evening of celebration. All the semifinalists were recognized onstage, and the finalists treated the audience with 18 performances throughout the night.

Congratulations to all the finalists and semi-finalists who were recognized at this year’s event.

Finalists

Luka Hernandez Palmer, Ravenwood High

Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High

Sophia McLemore, Franklin High

Emily Derrick, Summit High

Ava Briley, Brentwood High

Ashley Grace Vasquez, Nolensville High

Lia Lin, Ravenwood High

Whitney Reamer, Nolensville High

Jack O’Dell, Ravenwood High

Kylie Rasmussen, Centennial High

Hannah Sherrod, Brentwood High

Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High

Kerry Somers, Brentwood High

Ethan Oh, Nolensville High

Lizzie Rowan, Ravenwood High

Leonardo Bai, Brentwood High

Helen Corey, Brentwood High

Emily Motz, Nolensville High

Emme Rueff, Fairview High

Semifinalists

Band

Helen Corey, Brentwood High

Mary Johnston, Page High

Brayden Jones, Centennial High

Leonardo Bai, Brentwood High

Santiago Adams, Franklin High

Hannah Hollings, Brentwood High

Aaron Back, Brentwood High

Davis Kidder, Fairview High

Devin Liu, Ravenwood High

Lydia Smith, Franklin High

Halle Hollings, Brentwood High

Katie Sha, Nolensville High

Choir-Classical

David Fik, Nolensville High

Melissa Hoggard, Summit High

Lizzie Rowan, Ravenwood High

Ashley Vasquez, Nolensville High

Koena Mukherjee, Ravenwood High

Katie Price, Brentwood High

Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High

James Robison, Brentwood High

Choir-Modern

Andie Butler, Brentwood High

Sophia Fulk, Summit High

Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High

Jack O’Dell, Ravenwood High

Emma Cleary, Centennial High

Taylor Deans, Brentwood High

Kayla Hanslow, Nolesville High

Kendra Patton, Ravenwood High

Riley Barrett, Summit High

Caroline Cochran, Nolensville High

Skylar Goodfriend, Ravenwood High

Hailey Grant, Nolensville High

Sabrina Cherry, Nolensville High

Conrad Johnson, Summit High

Vanessa Kanagasundram, Ravenwood High

Emery Meade, Independence High

Commercial Music

Hannah Sherrod, Brentwood High

Ava Briley, Brentwood High

Dance

Sophia McLemore, Franklin High

Arden Scheetz, Franklin High

Stella Bechtel, Summit High

Orchestra

Henry DeVore, Page High

Luka Hernandez Palmer, Ravenwood High

Mark Mataj, Centennial High

Ethan Oh, Nolensville High

Emilene Boshears, Centennial High

Greta Fox, Summit High

Chibusonma Nwanso, Ravenwood High

Claire Kwon, Ravenwood High

Kirk Mulkey, Independence High

Bertha Garcia Del Rio, Summit High

Ava Price, Centennial High

Sammy Ranabhat, Page High

Theater-Monologue

Emily Motz, Nolensville High

Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High

Charlotte Ann Bennett, Centennial High

Ashley Dengate, Ravenwood High

Elia Pyper, Nolensville High

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Ben Allen, Independence High

Eliana Kaplan, Nolensville High

Celete Schmicker, Brentwood High

Jovirose Taddeo, Summit High

Lincoln Josselyn, Franklin High

Theater-Musical

Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High

Whitney Reamer, Nolensville High

Emme Rueff, Fairview High

Sarah Smith, Ravenwood High

Kaydence Arora, Summit High

Vismaya Channappa, Page High

Jackie Jackson, Franklin High

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Jessie Bray, Page High

Montgomery Cate Hamburg, Brentwood High

Grace Hamilton, Brentwood High

Cody Mayes, Summit High

Emma Baez, Page High

Francesco Giordano, Nolensville High

Meredith Hollins, Independence High

Olivia Russell, Centennial High

Theater-Technical

Rosi Mobley, Fairview High

Kylie Rasmussen, Centennial High

Harune Smith, Centennial High

Kerry Somers, Brentwood High

Callie Costantine, Brentwood High

Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High

Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High

Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High

Will Brown, Nolensville High

Jackson Ives, Centennial High

Visual Arts

Evangeline Armstrong, Nolensville High

Emily Derrick, Summit High

Callie Earls, Nolensville High

Lia Lin, Ravenwood High

Maddy Kate Delaplain, Summit High

Owen Miller, Brentwood High

Anna Schreiber, Summit High

Mason Yu, Brentwood High

Morgan Block, Ravenwood High

Adilynn Chesnut, Nolensville High

Lauren Tappel, Nolensville High

Corinne Weller, Independence High

Abbigail Dickerson, Nolensville High

Amber Odziana, Independence High

Dakyo Yi, Brentwood High

Clair Yum, Nolensville High

Source: WCS

