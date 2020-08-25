Top Five Modern Farmhouse Flooring Options

5 Carpets & Rugs for the Modern Farmhouse

What is a modern-farmhouse interior without come cozy farmhouse carpet? A wall-to-wall carpet will keep a bedroom feeling warm and cozy. In living areas, stick to areas rugs which allow you to combine the charm of hardwood (or laminate!) with added warmth and texture underfoot. Stick to a neutral palette to make the room appear fresh and open. Consider keeping patterns simple, and bring depth to a neutral palette by incorporating a variety of textures in the carpet and other textiles throughout the space.

For neutral looks, carpet options include Orchard Stones in Ice Cap from Oath by Resista. This carpet product has all the elements of modern-farmhouse charm – simplicity, warmth and low maintenance required. The cut and loop design and color makes a space feel welcoming, while being practical for everyday use.

The modern-farmhouse look is easy going, but don’t misunderstand that for thoughtlessness. It is all about achieving the right character and charm – the imperfectly perfect. This aesthetic is less about location, despite the farm-inspired moniker. It’s more so suited to a particular lifestyle: pet people, busy families and those who love relaxed living.

The goal is a home that feels welcoming and comforting. It’s never too precious, and features finishes that can keep up with the lifestyle. Rooted in history, this style is easy to modernize with the right elements, starting from the floor up!

