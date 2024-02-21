The Boardroom Charcuterie Wine Bar Opens in Westhaven

Located in the Westhaven community in Franklin, The Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar is now open.

Owner, Cynthia Peraza, shared about the new establishment stating, “My vision was to bring Nashville to Franklin, which I believe I have achieved. Our bar has some of the best craft cocktails in town.”

Inside, you will find an elevated wine bar adorned with dimly lit chandeliers that cast a warm glow throughout the space. The black walls throughout create a cozy and intimate atmosphere. The elegant finishes, from the plush velvet seating to black epoxy tables, exude luxury and sophistication.

Offerings include charcuteries, small plates, caviar service, oysters, salads, just to name a few. They will offer a “Wine of the Month” which is available now through the end of March- introducing Southern Belle: a Spanish blend of Syrah & Mourvèdre finished in Pappy Bourbon barrels.

In addition to wine, they also offer a full cocktail bar. You can also expect to hear soft jazz music in the lounge area.

Hours of operation are Tuesday – Thursday, 2 pm – 10 pm, and Friday, 2 pm – 12 am, and Saturday, 11 am – 12 am.

The Boardroom Charcuterie Wine Bar is located at 1001 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Suite 100. Find the latest updates here.