Former President Donald Trump to Speak at Christian Broadcasters Convention at Opryland

The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) association—a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent hundreds of millions of listeners, viewers, and readers announced that Former President Donald J. Trump will address the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention as part of the NRB Presidential Forum on February 22, 2024 at Opryland Hotel.

“We look forward to hearing President Trump express his vision for the future of our country in distinguished remarks at NRB Convention,” said NRB President & CEO Troy A. Miller. “Over the years, NRB Convention has been honored to host presidential candidates to speak directly to the community of Christian broadcasters on national issues of Christian concern. In this crucial year for our country, there is no better venue for these important conversations than the NRB Convention.”

National Religious Broadcasters is a 501(c)(3) organization. Accordingly, it neither supports nor opposes any candidate for public office. NRB invited all eligible candidates from both parties to participate in its presidential candidate forum.