‘The Battle of the Raiders’ Comes Down to the Wire

The Spring Hill Raiders were on the road in week 8 to play Thursday night high school football against Richland. Spring Hill had an impressive outing last week against Maplewood as they pitched a shutout to get their first win on the season.

Spring Hill took the opening possession of the game, and scored a touchdown on a successful first drive to take a 7-0 lead. Spring Hill added to their lead with another touchdown, but would be unsuccessful on the extra point.

The second quarter was back and forth with neither team able to pull away. Ultimately, the first half would end with Spring Hill having the lead 13-0.

In the second half, Richland scored to make things interesting. The following drive Spring Hill scored on a long run play to take back the momentum. They missed the extra point though making it only a 19-7 lead.

Richland did not go away though. They scored another second half touchdown to make it 19-14. It was a back and forth game the rest of the way. In the end, Spring Hill held on for the victory.

Spring Hill added another one in the win column tonight as they beat Richland. They are now on a two-game winning streak and improve to 2-4 on the year.

