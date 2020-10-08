First Half Shutout Leads to Victory in Summit vs Franklin County

The Summit Spartans faced off against Franklin County in week 8 of the high school football season. The Spartans entered play after a dominating performance last week against Clarksville Northwest.

Both teams turned the ball over on their first possessions of the game. Summit was the first to score, however, they missed the PAT making it 6-0. The Spartans scored again with just over 30 seconds left in the first quarter to increase their lead to 13.

In the second quarter, Summit scored their third touchdown of the first half. They converted a two-point conversion to take a 21-0 lead. That is how the first half ended, with Summit up 21-0.

In the third quarter, Summit added a touchdown to increase their lead. The PAT was blocked, though, making it 27-0.

Franklin County did not go away quietly though. The Spartans had their third turnover of the game and Franklin County capitalized with their first score of the night making it 27-6. That would be how the third quarter ended.

In the fourth, the Spartans put the game away with a fourth quarter touchdown to go up 33-6. Franklin County added a field goal with roughly five minutes left in the game, but it was not enough to mount a comeback. Summit held on for victory tonight.

Summit had another solid outing tonight as they get the win tonight over Franklin County. Summit improves to 5-1 on the year.

