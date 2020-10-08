Huge Second Quarter Leads to Victory in Brentwood vs Dickson County

The Brentwood Bruins are back on the road in week 8 of the football season. They travel to take on Dickson County, after falling to the Oakland Patriots last week 37-0.

The Bruins would open the scoring up with a touchdown taking an early 7-0 lead. Dickson County would respond with a touchdown just before the end of the first quarter.

Then halfway through the second quarter, the Bruins would strike again to retake the lead 14-7. The Bruins would add to their lead with another second quarter touchdown to make it 21-7.

Brentwood could not be stopped as they would score another touchdown before halftime to take a 28-7 lead. The Bruins would force a turnover on the next Dickson County possession and start with great field position.

Brentwood would take a shot on the very next play after the turnover and get rewarded with another touchdown. They would not convert the point after attempt making it 34-7. That would be the score at the end of the first half.

Out of halftime, Brentwood would waste no time in increasing their lead. They drove the field and scored a short rushing touchdown to go up 41-7. After a forcing a punt, Brentwood would score again to make it 47-7. That would be the score at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Dickson County would add a touchdown. It would be too little too late though and with a running clock the fourth quarter sped by. Brentwood would end up holding on.

Brentwood put last week behind them. They came out and beat Dickson County tonight behind a huge second quarter outburst. They move to 4-2 on the year.

