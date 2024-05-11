TSU Softball Lands Three on All-OVC Second Team

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State softball team had a trio of standout players earn spots on the Ohio Valley Conference All-Conference Team, as announced during the league’s softball award banquet on Tuesday night, just ahead of the tournament’s opening round. Onnika Spencer, Nahtali Simpson, and Laila Armstrong were all named to the All-OVC Second Team for their exceptional performances throughout the season.

Sophomore catcher Onnika Spencer secured her second consecutive year on the All-OVC Second Team. The Murfreesboro native led the team in home runs, doubles, and RBI, showcasing her offensive skillet with 41 hits, including 13 doubles and 6 home runs, resulting in 30 RBI. She maintained a batting average of .328 with an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .576.

Spencer’s best game of the season came against Morehead State on March 11 as she picked up three hits and five RBI. She had 11 multi-hit games and finished with multiple RBI in six games.

Senior outfielder Laila Armstrong emerged as a vital force in the team’s lineup, leading in hits and tying for the lead in runs (30). In her 47 appearances, Armstrong recorded 51 hits, including 3 doubles and 3 triples, amassing a batting average of .317 with an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .373. The Georgia native had three games with three hits while logging 13 multi-hit contests.

Graduate student Nahtali Simpson, from New Jersey, demonstrated exceptional consistency at the plate, boasting the highest batting average on the team. The second-year Tiger showcased her batting prowess with 45 hits, including 8 doubles, 1 triple, and 5 home runs, accumulating 25 RBI and scoring 30 runs. She maintained a batting average of .354, an on-base percentage of .458, and a slugging percentage of .551, making her a formidable offensive threat throughout the season.

Simpson finished the year with nine multi-hit games and had three games where she collected three hits. She put together a nine-game hit streak from Feb. 16 – March 1 and logged 17 hits in that span.

The trio of players along with the rest of the Tigers will now prepare for their first game of the OVC Tournament as they will take on the winner of Lindenwood and Tennessee Tech tomorrow at 3:00 p.m.

Source: TSU

