Spell’s Dancewear in Brentwood Place is a Dancer’s Paradise. Serving the Middle Tennessee community for 44 years, Spell’s Dancewear carries all the dancing essentials. Founded in 1978 sisters Shirley Spell Trinkler and Mary Spell Cook opened their first store in Nashville. This locally owned dance staple expanded when the sisters added another location at Brentwood Place to serve more dancers in the area.

The Shoe Fits

Spell’s Dancewear specializes in dance footwear and pointe fittings. When a dancer begins their en pointe journey, their shoes should be fitted by experts like the ones at Spell’s Dancewear. It is crucial that the first pair of pointe shoes should be fitted with patience and attention. Spell’s offers a wide selection of pointe shoes and they provide a personalized, perfect fit every time.

Spell’s also carries shoes for any and all dance types including jazz, tap, and ballet.

A Dance Step Ahead

Dancers of all ages can find something at Spell’s. They carry leotards, costumes, tights, accessories, and clothing by Bloch + Mirella, Capezio, Russian Pointe, Grishko/Nikolay, and many other popular dancewear brands.

Let the trained professionals at Spell’s Dancewear help you elevate your dance wardrobe so you can be the prima ballerina you always wanted to be.

Visit Spell’s Dancewear at Brentwood Place, or view more info on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/spellsdancewearbrentwood/

Spell’s Dancewear

330 Franklin Rd Suite 270B

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-376-4647