Photo of the Day: July 5, 2022

Photo of the day: Christie Cookie & Goo Goo Cluster first created crossover, collaborative creations in 2018, stuffing classic Goo Goo Cluster flavors into a freshly baked cookie and putting Christie Cookie’s signature cookie inside a custom Goo Goo candy. The creative minds at both local sweet shops are at it again, this time with brand new creations & a lot of fun, delicious offerings in store for July.

For the entire month of July, please enjoy:

Goo Goo’s Fluffer Crunch Premium candy – a customer favorite – is a rich milk chocolate shell filled with marshmallow cream, salted pretzels, and caramel, and for this limited-time collaboration, it will include Christie Cookie’s signature chocolate chip cookie crumbles.

Christie Cookie has created the Goo Goo Christie Cookie, a rich peanut butter cookie stuffed with chocolate chips, salted pretzels, caramel, and marshmallow fluff, inspired by Goo Goo’s Fluffer Crunch.

Goo Goo’s Design Your Own candy bar will offer three classic Christie Cookie flavors as ingredient options for their custom candies: chocolate chip, rocky road, and snickerdoodle.

