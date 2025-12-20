Soles4Souls Announces New Chief Financial Officer 

Soles4Souls, the Nashville-based nonprofit that creates opportunity for people through shoes and clothing, announces the addition of Jeffrey Iserson, who will serve as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Jeffrey has extensive experience guiding complex organizations across nonprofit, for-profit, healthcare, hospitality, and tribal government sectors with assets exceeding $5B. He has a proven track record of strengthening organizational culture, building best-in-class teams, and increasing stakeholder and donor confidence.

Soles4Souls President and CEO Buddy Teaster said, “We are excited to welcome Jeffrey to the S4S team. He brings deep nonprofit experience along with a keen understanding of how blending mission with business can create better outcomes than using only one approach. He went through a rigorous interview process and are confident he will help Soles4Souls create even more impact.”

Jeffrey and his wife live in Boynton Beach, Florida where both of their families reside. During their free time they enjoy spending time outdoors and with friends and their combined six adult children.

For more information on Jeffrey and Soles4Souls, go to soles4souls.org.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls creates opportunity for people through shoes and clothing. Through four key programs—4Opportunity, 4Relief, 4EveryKid, and Solutions4Good—the organization drives measurable impact across economic development, education, health, and sustainability. Since 2006, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 112 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing in 139 countries. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the nonprofit operates Regional Donation Centers and warehouses worldwide. For more information, visit soles4souls.org.

