12/20/25: Clear Sky, Breezy at 57°F with No Precipitation Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 57.6°F. Winds are coming in at 15.1 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s high reached 57.9°F after a low of 28°F this morning. Winds have been gusty, peaking at 14.6 mph. Despite the predominantly overcast conditions earlier, the sky cleared up in the afternoon. There was a minimal chance of precipitation at 7%, with no rainfall materializing.
Looking ahead into tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 44.6°F. Winds will decrease, expected to max out at around 7.5 mph, and the skies will remain clear. The chance of precipitation persists at 7%, though no significant rainfall is anticipated.
Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect a stable weather pattern to continue with mild temperatures and minimal wind overnight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|58°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|49°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|52°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|61°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|67°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
