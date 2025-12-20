12/20/25: Clear Sky, Breezy at 57°F with No Precipitation Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 57.6°F. Winds are coming in at 15.1 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high reached 57.9°F after a low of 28°F this morning. Winds have been gusty, peaking at 14.6 mph. Despite the predominantly overcast conditions earlier, the sky cleared up in the afternoon. There was a minimal chance of precipitation at 7%, with no rainfall materializing.

Looking ahead into tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 44.6°F. Winds will decrease, expected to max out at around 7.5 mph, and the skies will remain clear. The chance of precipitation persists at 7%, though no significant rainfall is anticipated.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect a stable weather pattern to continue with mild temperatures and minimal wind overnight.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 28°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 58°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 33°F Overcast Monday 52°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 61°F 52°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 67°F 57°F Overcast Friday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: light

