Simmons Bank Open at The Grove (May 6-9) | Explore A Beautiful Course!

Looking for a fun family weekend now that the beautiful weather is here to stay? Tickets for the Simmons Bank Open, a part of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, are now available for May 6-9 at The Grove in College Grove, TN. For information, visit https://simmonsbankopen.com/.

Discover the Grove in College Grove, TN

The proud home of the Simmons Bank Open, Middle Tennessee’s only professional golf tournament, The Grove is a luxury course every golfer should see. It’s quickly gained a reputation as one the best private golf courses in all of Middle Tennessee.

As an 18-hole, par-72 course designed by Greg Norman, The Grove is kept in tournament-ready condition day in and day out. Fairways are tended at tour heights, greens roll at US Open speeds, and the course’s bunkers are identical to those at the Tour Championship. When it comes to a first-class golf experience in Middle Tennessee, The Grove is unrivaled.

About the Simmons Bank Open

The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation – formerly the Nashville Golf Open – was first held at Nashville Golf and Athletic Club in 2016. Boston native James Driscoll was the inaugural champion that year. Winners since then have included Lanto Griffin (2017), Cameron Davis (2018) and Robby Shelton (2019). Simmons Bank was introduced as the title sponsor of the tournament for the next eight years on February 11, 2020. It was announced on October 29, 2020 that the tournament would move to The Grove in College Grove, TN, beginning with the 2021 tournament. Also beginning in 2021, the Tennessee Golf Foundation – a nonprofit organization that promotes golf and its life-enhancing values statewide – will operate the Simmons Bank Open.

Simmons Bank Open Benefiting the Snedeker Foundation

For more information about attending the Simmons Bank Open, and to purchase tickets, visit https://simmonsbankopen.com/attend-the-sbo/. Single-day and four-day general admission tickets can be purchased here.