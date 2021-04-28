Habitat for Humanity Announces Performers for 2021 Hammers & High Heels Event

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) has confirmed an incredible lineup of performers for their 2021 Hammers & High Heels Event – “A Night of Songs & Stories” featuring songwriters Brennen Leigh, Noel McKay, and Tammy Rogers King. The virtual event will take place online on May 20th from 7:00 PM -8:00 PM CDT and will once again be emceed by Dawn Davenport, Emmy award-winning sports broadcaster and co-host of the 3HL radio show on 104.5 The Zone.
The online event activities will start on May 10th with an online auction, a wine drawing sponsored by Arrington Vineyards and a social media photo contest showing off their favorite high heel or hammer. The winners will be announced on Thursday, May 20th as the organization hosts a special virtual program and songwriters’ night to benefit their Annual Women Build.
This year’s future homeowner is single mother Searria Peoples and her four children. Searria has put in 200 hours of sweat equity on her home and the homes of others this spring; attended budget-coaching sessions, homeownership classes, and will save $3,000 in closing costs to be eligible to purchase her house with an affordable mortgage.
Go to www.WomenBuildTN.com for more event details. Sponsorships for the event are still available by contacting Harmony Trevino at [email protected] or 615-550-5614. Registration is FREE for the online activities with various ticket options starting at $20 to $85 that includes access to the songwriters broadcast and full program.
