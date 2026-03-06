Shake Shack’s Korean-Style Menu BOGO Deal is Back

Shake Shack is offering a buy one, get one free deal on its entire Korean-Style Menu lineup from March 5 through March 16, 2026, at participating U.S. locations. The limited-time BOGO promotion lets guests pick any two K-Shack menu items and get the second one free using code SPICYSWEET at checkout. The offer is available for kiosk orders in-Shack, as well as pickup and delivery orders placed through the Shake Shack app or shakeshack.com.

What Is the Shake Shack Korean-Style Menu BOGO Deal?

Shake Shack’s Korean-Style Menu BOGO promotion gives guests a free K-Shack item when they purchase any two qualifying Korean-Style Menu items. The discount applies to the item of lesser value, with maximum savings of $17.79 per order. Guests must enter the promo code SPICYSWEET at checkout in all caps to redeem the offer.

Shake Shack K-Shack Menu Items Included in the BOGO Deal

The following Korean-Style Menu items qualify for the buy one, get one free promotion:

K-Shack BBQ Burger (single, double, or triple)

K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich

K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites (6 piece or 10 piece)

K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake

K-Shack Spicy BBQ Fries

K-Shack Spicy BBQ Cheese Fries

How to Get the Shake Shack BOGO Deal

Guests can redeem the offer by adding at least two qualifying K-Shack menu items to their cart and entering code SPICYSWEET at checkout. The code is case sensitive and must be entered in all caps. Orders can be placed at in-Shack kiosks or through the Shake Shack app and shakeshack.com for pickup or delivery.

When Does the Shake Shack Korean-Style Menu BOGO Offer End?

The promotion runs from March 5 through March 16, 2026. It is available at participating U.S. Shake Shack locations, excluding airports, stadiums, arenas, travel plazas, and museums. The deal is limited to one free K-Shack item per order and cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. Drive-thru orders and orders placed through third-party delivery apps are not eligible. Applicable taxes, delivery fees, and service fees are excluded from the discount.

Source: Shake Shack

