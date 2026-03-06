3/6/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 80.8°F, Gusty Winds Reaching 17.5 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 80.8°F. Winds are currently blowing at 17.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s high reached 80.8°F, with a low this morning of 56.1°F. The strongest winds today were observed at up to 17.8 mph. Despite the clear skies, there was a minimal precipitation chance of only 3%.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F. Winds will decrease, averaging up to 9.4 mph, and the skies will remain clear. The chance of precipitation continues to be low, at 3%.
Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a day of pleasant and clear weather, with mild winds and virtually no chance of rain through tonight.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
56°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
5:46pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|70°F
|60°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|64°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|72°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|74°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|75°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|54°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter