Schools to Dismiss Early February 24 Due to Flooding Concern

Williamson County Schools

Dismissing 1 Hour Early

With the expectation of continued rain and areas of flooding in some locations across the county, Williamson County Schools will dismiss one hour early today, Thursday, February 24 so that bus routes can be completed before dark. That means if your school normally dismisses at 3:50, it will dismiss at 2:50.

The School Age Child Care program will remain open. Evening events will continue, and school principals will communicate any changes to those events.