Jondie Boutique Holding 50% off Moving Sale

In December 2021, Jondie Boutique in downtown Franklin announced the store would be relocating, due to a loss of lease.

In preparation for the move, Jondie is holding a moving sale through Sunday, Feb. 27.

Visit Jondie at 412 Main Street and shop their merchandise at 50% off. Don’t worry – Jondie isn’t going far; the new location is at 407 Main Street, the home of Mimi and Dottie (Jondie and Mimi and Dottie are both owned by Rebecca Davis). Mimi and Dottie recently reopened in its new location at 98 4th Avenue North on the second floor next to Franklin Mercantile.

In a social media post they shared, “WE ARE GIVING YOU OUR EMPLOYEE DISCOUNT – 50% OFF!!! 🤩🤩🤩 Stop by over the next few days at the old JONDIE at 412 Main Street before we finish moving out! Then stop by and see the new JONDIE and Mimi & Dottie locations with new spring merchandise dropping all week! Please share this and help us get the word out.”

