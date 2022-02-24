Time-lapse Video: Nissan Stadium Transforms Into Ice Rink for NHL Stadium Series Game

The Predators were chosen to participate in the NHL Stadium Series as a host to Tampa Bay. The game takes place Saturday, Feb 26 at 6:30pm. For the event, a full-sized ice rink has been built in the middle of Nissan Stadium. The Nashville Predators make history as part of the first-ever outdoor NHL game in Tennessee.

If weather permits, they will play at the home of the Titans; however, the weather forecast calls for rain this weekend which could affect the game. If the ice melts or there is pools of water on the ice they will not be able to play the game as scheduled. It could be moved to Sunday or possibly to Bridgestone Arena.

This is the second time The Preds have participated in the NHL Stadium Series; they traveled to Dallas in 2020 to play the Stars. Nashville carried nearly 20,000 fans to Texas and the attendance was the second largest in NHL history.