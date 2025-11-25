Ribbon Cutting: Beazer Homes Groundbreaking

Beazer Homes held a groundbreaking and a ribbon-cutting at 2179 Kidd Rd in Nolensville on November 12, 2025.

Beazer Homes is proud to serve the Greater Nashville community with thoughtfully designed neighborhoods that combine quality craftsmanship, modern features, and energy efficiency. As one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, Beazer is committed to building homes that reflect the needs of today’s families—offering flexible floorplans, personalized design choices, and convenient locations near top schools, employment centers, and local amenities.

Beazer Homes

2179 Kidd Rd

Nolensville, TN 37135

