11/25/25: Overcast and Cool at 63, Chance of Moderate Rain Later

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 63°F. The wind is blowing at 11.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded thus far.

Today’s high reached 63.7°F, with a low of 55.6°F anticipated. Winds have occasionally gusted up to 17.9 mph. Despite today’s overcast skies, the chance for precipitation remains high at 98%, with a total expected rainfall of 0.43 inches. Moderate rain has been observed, fitting the forecast.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 56.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease significantly, reaching up to only 6.6 mph. The chance of rain falls dramatically to 5%, with conditions remaining overcast throughout the evening.

No specific weather alerts or advisories are currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents should stay informed on conditions, especially given today’s high precipitation rates and the subsequent decrease tonight.

Today’s Details High 64°F Low 56°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 1.9 (Low) Precip 98% chance · 0.43 in Now 63°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 64°F 56°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 57°F 33°F Drizzle: light Thursday 45°F 30°F Overcast Friday 42°F 26°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 37°F Rain: slight Monday 40°F 34°F Overcast

