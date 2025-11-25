11/25/25: Overcast and Cool at 63, Chance of Moderate Rain Later

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 63°F. The wind is blowing at 11.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded thus far.

Today’s high reached 63.7°F, with a low of 55.6°F anticipated. Winds have occasionally gusted up to 17.9 mph. Despite today’s overcast skies, the chance for precipitation remains high at 98%, with a total expected rainfall of 0.43 inches. Moderate rain has been observed, fitting the forecast.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 56.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease significantly, reaching up to only 6.6 mph. The chance of rain falls dramatically to 5%, with conditions remaining overcast throughout the evening.

No specific weather alerts or advisories are currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents should stay informed on conditions, especially given today’s high precipitation rates and the subsequent decrease tonight.

Today’s Details

High
64°F
Low
56°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
1.9 (Low)
Precip
98% chance · 0.43 in
Now
63°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 64°F 56°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 57°F 33°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 45°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 26°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 37°F Rain: slight
Monday 40°F 34°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

