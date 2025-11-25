OBITUARY: Cora Irene Hendrix Pipkin

Cora Irene Hendrix Pipkin, 97, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died Sunday, November 23, 2025 at her residence.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at The Arbors at Polk Memorial Gardens with Reverend Cynthia McGowan officiating.

Memorials may be made to Craft Memorial Methodist Church 907 Hatcher Lane, Columbia, TN 38401. Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born on November 3, 1928 in Williamson County, TN to the late Richard Adam Hendrix and the late Fannie Belle Holder Hendrix. She was retired from Weather Tamer and was a long time member of Craft Memorial Methodist Church.

Survivors include her children, John Richard (Beverly) Pipkin of Chapel Hill, TN, Thomas Howard Pipkin of Columbia, and Joe Stanley (Debbie) Pipkin of Columbia, Elaine Pipkin (Frank) Livesay of Nashville; sister in law, Mary Alice Hendrix; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years John Sowell Pipkin Jr. on October 21, 2011; three sisters, Mary Hendrix Glenn, Ella Hendrix, and Elizabeth Hendrix Howell; two brothers, Thomas Hendrix and James Hendrix.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.