Brentwood-based Quorum Health Corporation announced that it has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) with a majority of its term loan lenders and noteholders on a “pre-packaged” plan to recapitalize the business and significantly reduce the size and cost of the Company’s debt. Under the terms of this pre-packaged plan, Quorum Health will reduce its debt by approximately $500 million.

To implement the plan, Quorum Health filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”).

The operations of Quorum Health and its hospitals are unaffected and all facilities are open and available to provide patient care. The Company’s subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, is also continuing to provide the same high quality services to its hospital, health system and healthcare provider clients. Quorum Health-affiliated hospitals are focused on ensuring employees, physicians and providers can continue to provide quality care to the patients and communities they serve. The intent of the plan is to ensure that patients and families experience the same care that exists today. Employees will be paid their wages and benefits in the ordinary course for the work they perform. In addition, the parties to the RSA have agreed and have requested Court authority to pay suppliers in full for goods and services provided before and after filing.

“We believe the financial restructuring plan announced today will strengthen our business and enable our community hospitals to continue the important work they are doing in addressing the COVID-19 crisis, as well as serve their patients and communities,” said Bob Fish, Quorum Health Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Quorum Health has been transparent about the need to restructure our debt over the past year. We believe the RSA will significantly reduce our debt and annual interest expense and better position our company, our affiliated hospitals, and our hospital management and consulting company, for future growth. The RSA will also build on the significant progress we have made to strengthen our operations. We are grateful for the support of our financial stakeholders, which we believe represents a statement of confidence in our business and enables us to move through this process on an expedited basis,” Fish continued.

In connection with the RSA and the expected Chapter 11 filing, Quorum Health has received a commitment for debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing consisting of $100 million, from certain of its existing noteholders. Upon Court approval, the new financing and cash generated from the Company’s ongoing operations will be used to support the business during the court-supervised process. The Company has also received a $200 million equity commitment from certain noteholders that will be funded upon completion of the case and used to pay various costs and reduce debt.

About Quorum Health Corporation

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the Company owns, leases or operates a diversified portfolio of 23 affiliated hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets located across 13 states with an aggregate of 1,950 licensed beds. The Company also operates Quorum Health Resources, LLC, a leading hospital management advisory and consulting services business. More information about Quorum Health Corporation can be found at www.quorumhealth.com.