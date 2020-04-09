The Bearded Baker (previously known as Signature Desserts) in Nolensville will be featured on Food Network’s new Martha Stewart baking show called “Bakeaway Camp.”

The show premieres Monday, May 4th at 8pm on Food Network.

Just as the title says, it’s an outdoor adventure mixed in with some competition with Martha Stewart as the Camp Director. Joining Stewart as camp counselors will be Carla Hall and Dan Langan.

Together with host Jesse Palmer, Martha leads the bakers through challenges each episode that test their skills over two rounds, with the most impressive baker of the first heat getting a personal one-on-one mentoring session with Martha, in her home kitchen. One baker will be eliminated at the end of each episode. The last camper standing wins a kitchen filled with appliances worth $25,000.

“As a renowned baker armed with a one of a kind sense of humor, Martha Stewart is everything you can ask for in a camp director,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. said in a release. “Viewers get to witness the adoration these bakers have for Martha, as they are transported out of their environment and into the outdoors to participate in unique challenges with a chance to receive mentorship from the legend herself.”

What You Can Expect to See on Bakeaway Camp Episodes

In the premiere episode, the six amateur bakers are getting out of the kitchen and into the wild as they arrive for their first day at camp. Camp Director Martha Stewart arrives on horseback to present the bakers with their first Counselor’s Challenge, as each baker must put a unique spin on the most quintessential camping dessert – s’mores.

After the first challenge, counselors Carla Hall and Dan Langan decide which baker earns the mentoring session with Martha in her home kitchen, along with receiving tips and tricks to help them in the Camp Director’s challenge, where the campers battle the elements by creating layered desserts in the outdoor kitchen.

At the end of the challenge, Martha and the counselors must decide who will be the first camper sent packing. Another episode features the bakers getting only two hours to make their most beautifully decorated pie, but a swarm of bees adds an unexpected twist to the challenge. And while the campers are battling it out on a hot and humid summer day, a sudden storm drenches the kitchen and puts the bakers’ decorative desserts in jeopardy. Catch all the fun and excitement and see which camper perseveres, winning the $25,000 dream kitchen and title of Bakeaway Camp Champion.

Online, fans can get an exclusive, extended look at Martha’s baking tips in the digital companion series, Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Extra Sweet. Plus, meet the competing bakers and watch exclusive interviews with Martha, host Jesse Palmer, and judges Carla Hall and Dan Langan at FoodNetwork.com/BakeawayCamp. Follow the fun all season long using #BakeawayCamp.