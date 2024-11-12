Predators Fall to Avalanche in Overtime Despite Early Lead

DENVER — The Nashville Predators let a promising start slip away Monday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche. Samuel Girard’s game-winner at 2:47 of overtime dealt Nashville their second straight loss.

Luke Evangelista opened the scoring early for Nashville, but Colorado responded with second-period goals from Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen. Colton Sissons tied the game early in the third period off a Roman Josi assist, sending the game to overtime.

Juuse Saros stopped 29 of 32 shots for the Predators, who dropped to 5-9-2 on the season despite earning a point in the standings.

