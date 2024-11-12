Booster’s Buddies, Silver Sounds Fan Clubs for 2025 on Sale Today

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced the return of Booster’s Buddies presented by First Horizon and Silver Sounds presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee for the 2025 season. Children (ages 12 and under) can join Booster’s Buddies and seniors (ages 55 and over) can join the Silver Sounds.

All fan clubs include ticket vouchers and several Sounds-themed collector’s items. They can be purchased online here.

Booster’s Buddies presented by First Horizon – $45

Six (6) General Admission ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game (redeemable HERE).

One (1) ticket to Booster’s birthday party on Saturday, April 26 (redeemable HERE).

One (1) Booster Beanie.

One (1) Sounds Watter Bottle.

Two (2) Sounds Shoe Charms.

One (1) First Horizon Park Sunglasses.

One (1) pair of First Horizon sunglasses.

Membership Card – allows front-of-the-line access for postgame Kids Run the Bases every Sunday and a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop.

Silver Sounds presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee – $45

Six (6) Select Section ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game (redeemable HERE).

One (1) ticket to Silver Sounds Night on Wednesday, April 9 (redeemable HERE).

One (1) Sounds collapsible umbrella.

One (1) Sounds fleece blanket.

One (1) Sounds shoehorn/backscratcher combo.

Membership Card – allows a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop.

Note: All club memberships will begin shipping the week of December 9. All orders placed by December 17 should arrive before Christmas Day. Sales tax and fees are NOT included in the price.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2025 season begins on Friday, March 28 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

