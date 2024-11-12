Nolensville Announces “A Nolensville Holiday” Celebration

The Town of Nolensville is thrilled to announce, “A Nolensville Holiday,” a festive celebration that will bring joy and holiday spirit to the community this December!

This will be a weekend filled with family-friendly activities, starting with Storytime with Santa on December 6th at 6PM at Nolensville Town Hall. Children of all ages are invited to come and share their Christmas wishes while enjoying enchanting holiday tales read by Santa himself. This event is by reservation only and spots are limited. Reservations can be submitted starting November 25th.

Following Storytime, don’t miss the Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony on December 6th at 7 PM. Gather with friends and family at Nolensville Town Hall town’s holiday tree is illuminated, marking the start of the festive season. Enjoy hot cocoa, live music, and the warmth of community spirit as we celebrate this joyous occasion.

The festivities continue December 7th with the much-anticipated Nolensville Holiday Parade! The parade will begin at 11am and wind through the heart of the town, featuring colorful floats, local organizations, and special holiday guests. Bring your loved ones, and don’t forget your holiday cheer!

The Nolensville holiday experience will continue with Holiday Photo Stops. The Town of Nolensville, local businesses, churches, and organizations will set up decorated holiday photo opportunities throughout the Town. With approximately 25 stops, this experience is a must do this season. Capture holiday memories, take in the beauty of Nolensville and have fun while traveling from stop to stop.

“We’re excited to bring our community together for these wonderful holiday events,” said Brandi Najm, Public Information Officer. “Our holiday season is filled with cherished traditions that highlights the spirit of giving, joy, and togetherness.”

