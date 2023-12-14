Po Boy Restaurant, White Alligator, Opens in The Factory at Franklin

White Alligator, specializing in Po Boys, has opened in The Factory at Franklin. The restaurant was originally projected to open in December 2022 but has just now opened its doors.

Rob Lippincott, a Williamson County resident, thought it was a natural choice for him to put his restaurant experience to work and create The White Alligator.

Bringing his Louisiana upbringing to Williamson County, the Po Boy restaurant offers everything from classics to unique Po Boy combinations. The restaurant also has a full bar with a classic New Orleans feel.

“From the moment we moved to Franklin, we were told to check out The Factory,” said owner and founder Lippincott. “Now, we understand why. The property is so rich in character and potential, and it is the perfect place for us to cultivate the vision for The White Alligator. We cannot wait to bring a bit more of Louisiana to Franklin next year.”

The Factory shared on social media, “New Orleans cuisine has made it to The Factory! The White Alligator is now open and serving up your favorite Creole dishes. Po-boys, muffuletta, jambalaya, beignets – if it makes you think of NOLA, you can find it at The White Alligator.”

Hours of operation for White Alligator are Tuesday- Saturday, 11 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 4 pm. The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064.