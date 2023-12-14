Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Nov. 20

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 20-22, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,000,0004039 Carters Creek PikeFranklin37064
$3,000,000Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 694514 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$2,924,845Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 762031 Simmons Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,900,000Butters Pb 59 Pg 494472 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$2,706,069Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 24 Pg 347108 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$2,400,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091925 Shamrock DrBrentwood37027
$2,290,0007960 Nolensville RdArrington37014
$1,868,8241301 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$1,800,0007263 Nolensville Rd #4Nolensville37135
$1,754,515Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593352 Cherry Jack LnThompson's Station37179
$1,623,500Taramore Ph 4 Pb 55 Pg 369509 Garrett Park PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,615,620Bowie Commons Pb 55 Pg 167002 City Center WayFairview37062
$1,530,000Westhaven Sec 9 Pb 38 Pg 55121 Addison AveFranklin37064
$1,297,520St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885858 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,267,998Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367013 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,213,018Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367033 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,204,698Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367021 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,203,145Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373548 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$1,200,000Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 675817 Wagonvale DrArrington37014
$1,178,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 839724 Amethyst LnBrentwood37027
$1,176,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 839718 Onyx LnBrentwood37027
$1,168,650St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886548 Kelleys Place
$1,160,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 271483 Marcasite DrBrentwood37027
$1,142,689St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885826 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,139,452Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273096 Long Branch CirFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here