Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Nov. 20

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 20-22, 2023.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,000,000
|4039 Carters Creek Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 69
|4514 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,924,845
|Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76
|2031 Simmons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,900,000
|Butters Pb 59 Pg 49
|4472 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,706,069
|Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 24 Pg 34
|7108 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1925 Shamrock Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,290,000
|7960 Nolensville Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,868,824
|1301 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|7263 Nolensville Rd #4
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,754,515
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3352 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,623,500
|Taramore Ph 4 Pb 55 Pg 36
|9509 Garrett Park Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,615,620
|Bowie Commons Pb 55 Pg 16
|7002 City Center Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,530,000
|Westhaven Sec 9 Pb 38 Pg 55
|121 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,297,520
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5858 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,267,998
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7013 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,213,018
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7033 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,204,698
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7021 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,203,145
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3548 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67
|5817 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,178,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83
|9724 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,176,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83
|9718 Onyx Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,168,650
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6548 Kelleys Place
|$1,160,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27
|1483 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,142,689
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5826 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,139,452
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3096 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064