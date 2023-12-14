Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Nov. 20

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 20-22, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,000,000 4039 Carters Creek Pike Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 69 4514 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $2,924,845 Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76 2031 Simmons Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,900,000 Butters Pb 59 Pg 49 4472 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $2,706,069 Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 24 Pg 34 7108 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1925 Shamrock Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,290,000 7960 Nolensville Rd Arrington 37014 $1,868,824 1301 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 7263 Nolensville Rd #4 Nolensville 37135 $1,754,515 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3352 Cherry Jack Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,623,500 Taramore Ph 4 Pb 55 Pg 36 9509 Garrett Park Place Brentwood 37027 $1,615,620 Bowie Commons Pb 55 Pg 16 7002 City Center Way Fairview 37062 $1,530,000 Westhaven Sec 9 Pb 38 Pg 55 121 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $1,297,520 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5858 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,267,998 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7013 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,213,018 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7033 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,204,698 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7021 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,203,145 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3548 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $1,200,000 Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67 5817 Wagonvale Dr Arrington 37014 $1,178,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83 9724 Amethyst Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,176,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83 9718 Onyx Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,168,650 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6548 Kelleys Place $1,160,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27 1483 Marcasite Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,142,689 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5826 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,139,452 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3096 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064