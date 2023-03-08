PHOTOS: Centennial High Theater Performs Beauty and the Beast

The Centennial High theater department put a new spin on the classic tale, Beauty and the Beast.

CHS theater director Megan Hardgrave said that almost every costume in the show was updated and changed to reflect a more modern elegance and that the costumes, which were primarily created by students, helped tell the story. More photos at WCS!

“I am so proud of these students for what we just created,” said Hardgrave. “It was a joy to collaborate with them. I have so much student talent. The set was primarily built by students. The show was choregraphed entirely by a student. I could go on and on. It was a beautiful show.”

