The Listening Room Cafe to Celebrate 17 Years with an All Day Event

In honor of their 17th anniversary, The Listening Room Cafe located at 618 4th Ave S, Nashville will be hosting an all-day celebration on March 18, 2023, featuring live shows starting at 10:30 AM. In addition to their regular menu, the music venue will be serving up special St. Patrick’s Day-inspired dishes featuring traditional favorites such as Bangers and Mash and Shepherd’s Pie. Additionally, guests can sip on an exclusive St. Patrick’s Day cocktail, Irish Maid, available all day long.

The all-day lineup will feature live performances by:

Morning: ($10 ticket; includes two shows)

10:30AM: Andrea Vasquez & Emily Brooke

12:00PM: Heath Warren & Jacob Hackworth

Afternoon: ($10 ticket; includes two shows)

1:30PM: Chris Blair, AJ Kross, & Rob Williford

3:00PM: Surprise Guests

Happy Hour: ($5.50 ticket; includes two shows in the Front Bar)

4:00PM: Taylor Austin Dye & Halfway to Hazard

Evening Shows:($20 each)

6:00PM: JT Harding & Friends

8:30 PM: Eric Van Houten, Heath Warren, Mark Holman

The celebration, which is open to the public will take place both inside and outside the venue.

Chris Blair founded The Listening Room Cafe in 2006, making a fairly big career shift based on hopes, dreams, and faith. Being able to combine his passion for live music with his love of a great meal, Blair set out to create a one-of-a-kind venue that would offer patrons a true Music City experience.

The Listening Room has been in its current SoBro (south of Broadway) location for over two years and sits in the heart of an area whose growth has certainly helped put Nashville on recent “it city” lists. “Our goal as a venue is to showcase songs in their purest form as well as offer a great dining experience,” says Blair. “We pride ourselves on having the best sounding room in Music City as well as food and drink offerings made with the freshest local ingredients.”