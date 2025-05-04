Photo of the Day: May 4, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Let’s Get Moving!, a professional, solutions-oriented project management company and a trusted source of support for older adults and seniors relocating across Middle Tennessee, celebrated its 20th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at its Brentwood office and a significant service offering expansion.

The company has achieved Diamond Member status with the National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers (NASMM), the leading membership organization for move managers in the United States, Canada, and abroad. Additionally, Let’s Get Moving! holds one of the longest-standing memberships in Nashville and is the longest-standing member of NASMM in the Middle Tennessee region.

To highlight these incredible accomplishments and years of connection, compassion and white-glove service, Let’s Get Moving! hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce. The event also unveiled the company’s exciting new service expansion—white-glove, high-end move management solutions.

