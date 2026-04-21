Photo of the Day: April 21, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Wednesday, April 15, over 1,000 guests celebrated the incredible progress in Parkinson’s research at the fourth annual “A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s” fundraiser in Nashville, Tennessee. Attendees gathered for The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s (MJFF) sold-out event at the Fisher Center for Performing Arts at Belmont University featuring legendary country music, comedy and a delicious food and cocktail menu curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Jake Howell of the popular Nashville restaurant, Peninsula.

The star-studded evening brought the community together for country music performances by legendary artists Eric Church, Joanna Cotten and Little Big Town, as well as hilarious comedic sets by Dusty Slay, Maggie Hughes DePalo and Aaron Weber. The evening was hosted by MJFF Board Member Willie Geist, anchor of NBC’s Sunday TODAY and MS Now’s Morning Joe.

The Foundation’s fourth event in Nashville raised over $1.5M with 100% of the proceeds from the evening going directly to speed the Foundation’s global research programs.

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