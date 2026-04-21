4/20/26: Clear Skies with a High of 73, Low of 41, Currently 58, Winds Around 5 mph, No Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County show a temperature of 58.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.4 mph. There is no precipitation reported, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F, while the low dipped to 41.2°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 55.6°F with winds increasing slightly, reaching up to 7.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and the clear skies will continue into the early morning hours.
There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Williamson County. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, with clear skies and mild temperatures for this time of year.
Today's Details
High
74°F
Low
41°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:07am
Sunset
7:25pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|74°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|81°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|81°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|74°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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