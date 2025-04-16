Perry’s Steakhouse to Offer 79-Cent Pork Chop Lunch During Surprise Event

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is turning back the clock to 1979 when the Perry family first opened as a modest butcher shop in Houston, Texas with a one-day-only, #FlashbackFriday event. As a thank you to the Nashville community, the first 100 guests at Perry’s Cool Springs will receive a 79-cent Pork Chop Friday lunch.

On the secret celebration date, soon to be announced exclusively on Perry’s social media, doors will open at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests in line will receive a special card redeemable for the 79-cent meal. The special features Perry’s Famous Pork Chop (Lunch Cut), whipped potatoes, homemade applesauce, and freshly baked bread.

“1979 is a big part of our story, and this celebration is our way of saying thank you to the Nashville community for the role they’ve played in our journey,” said Chris Perry, president and owner of Perry’s Restaurants. “We’ve been honored to serve this area and this event is just a small token of appreciation.”

A recipe perfected over four decades, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop (Dinner-cut) is a seven-finger high chop, measured like butchers did back in the day. Perry’s chop is rubbed with a secret blend of seasonings, cured, roasted, slow smoked, caramelized, finished in the oven and topped with Perry’s herb-garlic butter, and carved tableside during dinner each night.

For the #FlashbackFriday event, guests must be 21 or older to be eligible for the 79-cent Pork Chop Lunch. This special offer is for dine-in only, and available on a first come, first serve basis for the first 100 people in line when Perry’s opens at 10:30 a.m. that day. For guests who can’t attend, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop Friday Lunch is served weekly from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The full lunch and dinner menu is also available at lunch, while the chop’s table-carving presentation is reserved for Perry’s dinner service only.

For more information, to view the full menu, make a reservation, or learn about the history of Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, visit PerrysSteakhouse.com. Perry’s Steakhouse is located at 5028 Aspen Grove Dr, Franklin, TN 37067.

