Panera Bread’s Mix & Match Menu Gets a Jake Shane Makeover

Panera Bread has partnered with viral creator and comedian Jake Shane to launch the “Pass That Panera” Meal, a custom Mix & Match Menu order featuring three fan-favorite items — including the newly added Caesar Salad Stuffer with Chicken — all available for $4.99 each at participating locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the “Pass That Panera” Meal?

Jake Shane’s custom meal brings together three items from Panera’s Mix & Match Menu:

Caesar Salad Stuffer with Chicken: Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, and croissant croutons in a soft Italian Stuffer Roll

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad: Mixed greens and crisp romaine topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, red onions, toasted pecan pieces, feta, and apple chips with sweet white balsamic vinaigrette

Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup: Tender white-meat chicken simmered in homestyle chicken bone broth with curly egg noodles, sliced carrots, celery, and herbs

How Does Panera’s Mix & Match Menu Work?

The Mix & Match Menu, launched earlier this year, lets guests combine two or more half or cup portions from a selection of 11 Panera favorites for $4.99 each. Every order also includes a complimentary side — choice of Panera’s signature French Baguette, chips, or an apple.

The full Mix & Match lineup includes:

Half Sandwiches: Caesar Salad Stuffer with Chicken (served whole), Toasted Italiano, Toasted Caprese Focaccia, Bacon Turkey Bravo®, and Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

Half Salads: Ranch Parm BLT, Fuji Apple Chicken, and Caesar — with the new Farmhouse Crunch replacing Ranch Parm BLT beginning June 17

Cups of Soup: Creamy Tomato, Homestyle Chicken Noodle, and Bistro French Onion

Where Can You Order the “Pass That Panera” Meal?

The “Pass That Panera” Meal is available now for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, or drive-thru at participating Panera Bread locations nationwide. Guests can order at PaneraBread.com/JakeShane, through the Panera Bread app, or by visiting PaneraBread.com.

Participating US cafes only. Must order as Mix & Match. Min 2 & max 11 different items from Mix & Match Menu. Half/cup portions. Items may vary. No substitutions. One side per total order. Prep may vary. Delivery price may be higher with additional fees.

Source: Panera Bread