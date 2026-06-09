Back by popular demand, the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake returns to Shake Shack menus nationwide on Tuesday, June 9, for a limited time. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake?

The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake is a premium treat made with real pistachio frozen custard blended with toasted kataifi shredded phyllo. It’s topped with chopped pistachios and more crunchy kataifi, then carefully coated in a crackable dark chocolate shell — recreating the iconic crack of the Dubai chocolate bar in shake form.

When Is the Dubai Chocolate Shake Available at Shake Shack?

The shake returns to Shake Shack locations nationwide on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. It’s available for a limited time only, so fans of the viral treat won’t want to wait too long to try it.

How Can You Order the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake?

The shake is available at Shake Shack locations across the country. Order Now through the Shake Shack website.

Source: Shake Shack