6/9/26: Mainly Clear with High of 87 and Low of 73; Afternoon Wind at 10 mph, Chance of Light Drizzle Tonight

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 86.7°F with a wind speed of 10.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far, and the conditions are mainly clear.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 86.9°F and a low of 72.1°F. Winds are expected to reach up to 10.8 mph. There is a 37% chance of precipitation, with an estimated total of 0.04 in expected, which may include moderate drizzle later in the day. This evening, the low temperature is projected to be around 73.9°F, with a slight decrease in wind speed, up to 9.7 mph, and a 19% chance of light drizzle.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
High
87°F
Low
72°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
37% chance · 0.04 in
Now
87°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:03pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|87°F
|72°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|88°F
|71°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|88°F
|71°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|88°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|84°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|77°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|79°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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