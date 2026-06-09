6/9/26: Mainly Clear with High of 87 and Low of 73; Afternoon Wind at 10 mph, Chance of Light Drizzle Tonight

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 86.7°F with a wind speed of 10.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far, and the conditions are mainly clear.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 86.9°F and a low of 72.1°F. Winds are expected to reach up to 10.8 mph. There is a 37% chance of precipitation, with an estimated total of 0.04 in expected, which may include moderate drizzle later in the day. This evening, the low temperature is projected to be around 73.9°F, with a slight decrease in wind speed, up to 9.7 mph, and a 19% chance of light drizzle.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 72°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 37% chance · 0.04 in Now 87°F · feels 96°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 87°F 72°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 88°F 71°F Clear sky Thursday 88°F 71°F Partly cloudy Friday 88°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 84°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Monday 79°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate

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