Nicholas “Nick” Nelson, age 25, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on June 16, 2026. He was born on January 1, 2001, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nick is survived by his loving parents, Bruce and Kathy Nelson; his brother, Chris Nelson (Daphne); and countless family members, friends, and colleagues who were blessed to know him.

Nick touched the lives of so many through his compassion, humor, kindness, and infectious energy. He deeply loved his family and friends, and his ability to connect with people on a genuine level was one of his greatest gifts. He never met a stranger, accepted people for who they were, and was always willing to stand up for those he felt were being treated unfairly.

A 2019 graduate of Nashville Christian School, Nick went on to build a successful career in financial services. He found immense satisfaction in helping others improve their lives and took great pride in serving people with integrity and care. While he valued his professional accomplishments, what mattered most to him was the love he had for his family and the relationships he built throughout his life.

Nick was active in sports throughout his childhood and school years. Some of his fondest memories were made with the Bellevue Bulldogs baseball organization, where he helped lead his team to back-to-back state championships. During those years, he earned the nickname “Nacho,” a name that stayed with him well into adulthood among family and friends. His love for baseball continued throughout his life as he played in a men’s league and remained an avid fan of Major League Baseball.

Nick was a natural leader who lived life authentically and unapologetically. He never allowed a room to stay quiet for long, yet he was also one of the most attentive listeners you could ever meet. He had a remarkable way of making people feel seen, valued, and understood. Whether through a conversation, a laugh, or one of his genuine, all-encompassing hugs, Nick left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Though his time here was far too short, Nick’s legacy of love, loyalty, friendship, and compassion will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

The world is undoubtedly a lesser place without Nick in it, but it is far better for having had him.

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This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.