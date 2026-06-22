Maple Street Biscuit Adds Summer Menu, Plus Free Kids Meals Through June

Maple Street Biscuit released new summer offerings, from pulled pork biscuits to watermelon lemonades. More Eat & Drink News

And there is more good news, kids eat free this summer on weekdays until the end of June. Children under 12 receive a free kids meal with every adult entrée purchased for dine-in orders. Options include the Eggs & Biscuit, Tenders & Biscuit, or the Little Grace – half a chocolate chip waffle with fruit, whipped cream, and maple syrup.

Read more about the new offerings below.

Pulled Pork Biscuit ($10.99) – Tender, slow-cooked pulled pork, signature berry jam BBQ sauce, and crispy pickled onions on a signature scratch-made biscuit.

Strawberry Shortcake ($5.99) – A flaky, buttery biscuit is split and layered with fresh strawberry puree and house-made whipped cream, with plump blueberries and juicy strawberries.

Blue Raspberry and Watermelon Lemonades ($3.99 each) – Two bold, refreshing sips built for hot days. Add cold foam for $0.99.

Caramel Coconut Cold Brew ($4.99) – Rich caramel, tropical coconut, sweet vanilla cold foam, and a chocolate drizzle