OBITUARY: Charles Stephen (Steve) Foote

Charles Stephen (Steve) Foote passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at the age of 64. Steve suffered a heart attack after doing something he loved, taking one of his frequent bike rides.

Steve was born on May 11, 1958, in Alexandria, Virginia.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Foote; his father and “other” mother, Charlie and Joan Foote.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jane Foote of Spring Hill, TN; sons, Tim (Katelyn) Foote of Birmingham, AL and Daniel (Caroline) Foote of Mt. Juliet, TN; granddaughter, Joanna Foote of Mt. Juliet, TN; brother, Bruce (Monica) Foote of Bealeton, VA; sisters, Kathy (Mike) Holmes of McComb, MS and Linda Weitershausen of Ashburn, VA; mother-in-law, Frances Humphress of Silver Grove, KY; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephen Humphress, Brian (Sharon) Humphress, Lori (Bob) Howard, Nancy (John) Whaley; Beth (Joe) Munson; nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends.

Steve grew up in Woodbridge, Virginia, graduating from Garfield High School. He was always drawn to music and singing, evident by his involvement in choir and variety shows at a young age.

He attended undergraduate school at George Mason University and James Madison University. He graduated with a degree in Geography, which he used in his extensive career as a city planner, and a minor in biology, with hopes to one day use that education to work in the outdoors or as a National Park Ranger.

From JMU he journeyed to Arizona State University to work on his masters degree. There he met his wife, Jane Humphress. They were married in 1988, and spent time camping, hiking, and exploring as they enjoyed living in the Western US. They had two children, Tim (1990) and Daniel (1993), and Steve shared his love of the outdoors, music, and old cars with them over the years.

From the time he became a Christian in his mid-twenties, his faith grew and became of utmost importance to him and the life that he lived. He shared his faith with his family, friends, and with anyone willing to listen.

Steve loved music and was ever the performer. He sang in church choirs and praise teams wherever his work took him, using his voice to minister to others. He especially enjoyed being a part of the ensemble at First Baptist Church of Atlanta. He loved dressing up in costumes for holidays and events, and saw it as an opportunity to make others laugh and smile. Steve was an avid photographer- he never missed an opportunity to capture his family or friends in the moment.

With his upbringing from a first-generation American and his father’s background as a Marine, his love of the United States was ingrained in him and was an integral part of who he was. He always desired to respect his country and show his love and pride in being an American.

While being a light-hearted and comical person, Steve was very passionate about his career in planning. He worked in the field for over 30 years and became well-respected for his work ethic, professionalism, and character. He began his career as a city planner in Prescott, AZ. He went on to work in Gilbert, AZ; Gulf Shores, AL; Mount Juliet, TN; Dunwoody, GA; Spring Hill, TN; Nicholasville, KY; and Auburn, AL.

He took pride in improving cities for their residents and ensuring that his work would enhance their lived experience. His family always loved being able to see his hand in the city he worked, regardless of his time spent there.

While his family is saddened by the sudden end to his life on this earth, they are encouraged by the hope and confidence of seeing him in the next.

There will be a service to celebrate Steve’s life at Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home (5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174) on February 15, 2023. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM, and a service officiated by Jay Strother (Church at Station Hill) will be from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM. After the service, the family will hold a reception with refreshments for friends and family. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

